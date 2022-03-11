KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.44 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.66.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $11,795,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,203,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

