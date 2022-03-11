LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.84. LAIX has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $57.12.

Get LAIX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in LAIX in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LAIX during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.