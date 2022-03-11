Lake Street Capital Lowers OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target to $6.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.40 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OncoCyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in OncoCyte by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OncoCyte by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OncoCyte by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.