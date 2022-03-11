Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to report $7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.18 and the lowest is $7.45. Lam Research reported earnings of $7.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX traded down $13.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.39. 1,038,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,733. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $479.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.30 and its 200 day moving average is $612.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

