Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($10.02) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.39).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 735.40 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 778.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 741.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,476.53). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($421,891.52).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

