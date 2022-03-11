Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.53.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.18 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$13.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

