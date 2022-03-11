Lee M. Tillman Sells 298,914 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

