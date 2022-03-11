LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG opened at €109.05 ($118.53) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($107.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.46.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

