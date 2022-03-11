LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $32.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 216,055 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,998,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,836,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

