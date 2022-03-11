Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 4,850 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Univar Solutions worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

