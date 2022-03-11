Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

VOO opened at $391.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

