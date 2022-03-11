Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LXP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,247. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

