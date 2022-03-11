Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LNNGY stock traded down $13.91 on Friday, hitting $188.52. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779. Li Ning has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $348.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.10.
Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.