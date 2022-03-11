Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LNNGY stock traded down $13.91 on Friday, hitting $188.52. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779. Li Ning has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $348.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.10.

Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

