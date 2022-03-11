Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

LTH stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

