Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.
LCUT stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.