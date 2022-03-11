Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

LCUT stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

