LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 21,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

