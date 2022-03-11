LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSIXF remained flat at $$20.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608. LifeWorks has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

