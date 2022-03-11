Lightning Tops One Day Volume of $17,097.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Lightning has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $17,097.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00105367 BTC.

About Lightning

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

