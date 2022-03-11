Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.35% of Limbach worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $8.12 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.
In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
