Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.35% of Limbach worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $8.12 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Limbach (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.