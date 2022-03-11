Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $76,255,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,334. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.