Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $492.01 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $349.87 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $462.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

