Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 3,808 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.30% of MoneyGram International worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $975.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

