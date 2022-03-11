Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,007 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.