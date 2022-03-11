Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIA stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

