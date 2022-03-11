Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 364.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,075 shares of company stock valued at $83,353,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $120.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

