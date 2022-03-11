Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2,282.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $264.15 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.