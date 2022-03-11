Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

TRV stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

