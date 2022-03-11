Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $359.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

