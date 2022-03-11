Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $452,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 805.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.