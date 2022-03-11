Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 41,483.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Entegris by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

ENTG opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

