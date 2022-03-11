Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

