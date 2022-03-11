Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%.

LCTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 1,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 313,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4,468.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.