Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

