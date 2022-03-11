Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.99 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.