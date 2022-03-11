Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.13 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $19,944,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

SLAB stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

