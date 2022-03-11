Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Baidu by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.56.

Baidu stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

