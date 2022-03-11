Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

