LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,881 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

