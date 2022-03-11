LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $97.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $100.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.