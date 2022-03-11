Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Lucira Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lucira Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 8,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,354. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 225,317 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 364.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

