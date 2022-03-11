Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
NASDAQ LHDX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.
Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
