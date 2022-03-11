Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to SEK 90

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 90 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.