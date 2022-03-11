Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LUVU stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

