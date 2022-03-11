Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LUVU stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
