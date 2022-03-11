Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Shares of M traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,552,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069,087. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

