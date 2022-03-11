MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $18.51 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.