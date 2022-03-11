Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the February 13th total of 1,434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.8 days.

MGLLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGLLF remained flat at $10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a 1 year low of 10.95 and a 1 year high of 28.72.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

