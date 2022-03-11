ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $80.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ManTech International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

