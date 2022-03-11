ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ManTech International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ManTech International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

