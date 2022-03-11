Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Dane E. Whitehead Sells 86,331 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

