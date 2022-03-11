Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Down 6% After Insider Selling

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.65. 364,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,923,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Specifically, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

